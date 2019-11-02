Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Short Interest Update

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 819,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of Hornbeck Offshore Services worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

HOS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 409,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.19). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

