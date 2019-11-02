Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at TD Securities

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.64.

Shares of TSE:HNL remained flat at $C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday. 639,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 million and a P/E ratio of -28.53. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$2.83.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$104.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$113.98 million. Analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

