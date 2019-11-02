Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

HON stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

