HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,301. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $69.50.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

