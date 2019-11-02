HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Update

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

HFC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,301. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

