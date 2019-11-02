HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 321,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 94.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 561,478 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $54.34 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

