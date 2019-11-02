Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. This uptrend is likely to continue as the company reported impressive third-quarter 2019 earnings, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and 13%, respectively. Moreover, the company raised its 2019 earnings guidance to $3.78-$3.85 per share from $3.74-$3.84 guided earlier. We believe that improving economic indicators and expansion strategies, its industry-leading loyalty program, along with asset-light business model bode well. Notably, Hilton has been making steady progress in the luxury development strategy and anticipates double-digit luxury growth in the next few years. However, intense competition and cyclical nature of the industry are concerning.”

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.65.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $96.31. 1,713,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $101.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 485,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

