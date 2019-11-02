Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 1,529,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

