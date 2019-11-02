Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.
Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 1,529,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.
In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
