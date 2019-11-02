Hills (ASX:HIL) Trading Down 4.9%

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), 341,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 181,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13.

In other news, insider Fiona Bennett bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

Hills Limited provides health, security, surveillance and communication, and audio visual solutions. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology, nurse call, patient entertainment, and related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony solutions for the health and aged care sectors.

