Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.46-5.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% to $2.94-2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.91. 1,076,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,898. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $111.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.43.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

