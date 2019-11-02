Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $111.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

