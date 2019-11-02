Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 5,800 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 51.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.95.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.61. 15,047,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Lemann bought 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at $100,570,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

