Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 10,130 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,652,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,049. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

