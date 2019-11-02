Hikari Power Ltd Makes New $227,000 Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 9,613,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

