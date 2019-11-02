Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.33

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 40330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 346,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,811,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,178,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

