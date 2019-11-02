Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 962,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,495. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart acquired 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

