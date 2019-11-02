Hero Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Hero has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Hero token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. Hero has a total market capitalization of $440,818.00 and $32,828.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hero Token Profile

Hero’s genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,107,649 tokens. Hero’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Hero is herotoken.io . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hero

Hero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

