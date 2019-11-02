Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY19 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

