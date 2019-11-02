Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to Hold at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 1,520,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,274. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.