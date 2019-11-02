Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 8383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

