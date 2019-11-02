Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCAT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,935. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.