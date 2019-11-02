Head-To-Head Review: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) vs. RESAAS Services (NYSE:RSASF)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 8X8 and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.41% -34.10% -18.78% RESAAS Services -413.02% -229.53% -147.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 4 8 0 2.54 RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $25.37, indicating a potential upside of 28.79%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -2.04, suggesting that its share price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $352.59 million 5.55 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -28.55 RESAAS Services $480,000.00 17.80 -$4.51 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Summary

8X8 beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

