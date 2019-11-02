Head-To-Head Analysis: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) vs. Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mack Cali Realty pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mack Cali Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Essex Property Trust and Mack Cali Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 0 7 7 0 2.50 Mack Cali Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $317.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Mack Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 29.78% 6.73% 3.38% Mack Cali Realty 49.47% 14.57% 5.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Mack Cali Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.40 billion 15.33 $390.15 million $12.57 25.83 Mack Cali Realty $530.61 million 3.80 $84.11 million $1.83 12.15

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mack Cali Realty. Mack Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats Essex Property Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

