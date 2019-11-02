H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HEES stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 512,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,800. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 113,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 260,116 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

