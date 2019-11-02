HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $10.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.75. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

