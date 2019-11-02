Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €8.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.69 ($8.94).

Shares of ETR:DEZ opened at €5.26 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.64. The firm has a market cap of $635.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.12. Deutz has a 12-month low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

