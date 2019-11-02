Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

HWG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 124.50 ($1.63). 45,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.