Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Buckingham Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $615,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,850,787.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock worth $2,280,618. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.