Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,247 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after acquiring an additional 293,069 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,146.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 276,819 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Comerica by 36.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

