Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 67.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 120,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nielsen by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,166,000 after buying an additional 298,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

