Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,645,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,756,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after buying an additional 1,598,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,555,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Longbow Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

