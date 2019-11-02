Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.30 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $138.75 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

