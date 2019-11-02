Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $2,750,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

NYSE:PKI opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.