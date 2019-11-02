Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 4,883,617 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
