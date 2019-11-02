Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 4,883,617 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,029,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 1,073,121 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,803,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 335,118 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 40.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 14,762,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after buying an additional 1,487,028 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

