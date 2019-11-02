Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.
HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,046.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 1,140,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,348. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
