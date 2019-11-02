Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,046.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after acquiring an additional 584,615 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 1,140,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,348. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

