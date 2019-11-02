Hardy Oil & Gas (LON:HDY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.07

Hardy Oil & Gas plc (LON:HDY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.30. Hardy Oil & Gas shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 3,025 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.08.

About Hardy Oil & Gas (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

