Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NYSE:ECL opened at $190.98 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

