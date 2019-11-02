Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 50,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 782.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 1,490.6% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 70.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 6.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 70.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.