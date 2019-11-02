Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 57,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

In other Cognex news, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.