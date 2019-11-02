Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $74.02 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $237.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

