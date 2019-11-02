Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.64 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 62.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,478,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $6,175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,509,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,629 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.68.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $198.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average is $182.92. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

