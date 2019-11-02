Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,073 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.16% of Callaway Golf worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8,119.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 5.10%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

