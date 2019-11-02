Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,949 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 179,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

ATVI opened at $55.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

