Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 14,624 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

In other Generac news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $98.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.