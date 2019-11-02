Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 4,592 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

