Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 466.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after buying an additional 1,598,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 463.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,555,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $35,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 739,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Longbow Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

