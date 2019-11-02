Hacken (HKN) Price Tops $0.12

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Hacken token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Hacken has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken has a market cap of $672,563.00 and $422.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.82 or 0.05620739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014925 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Hacken (CRYPTO:HKN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io . The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken . Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hacken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

