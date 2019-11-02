Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HABT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 632,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HABT. Wedbush reduced their target price on Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.