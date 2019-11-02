GXChain Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005826 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Binance and BigONE. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $35.27 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE, Gate.io, DragonEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.