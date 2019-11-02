GVC (LON:GVC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 913 ($11.93) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,040.85 ($13.60).

Shares of GVC stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 897.40 ($11.73). 2,006,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 795.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 973 ($12.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.23.

In related news, insider Peter Isola purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($129,078.79).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

